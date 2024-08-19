16-year-old Preetham Goli from Hyderabad summits Mount Kilimanjaro

Published Date - 19 August 2024

Hyderabad: Preetham Goli, a 16-year-old student of Delhi Public School, has made history as one of the youngest climbers from Hyderabad to successfully summit Mount Kilimanjaro. The ambitious young climber reached the summit on July 17, 2024, after an 8-day expedition that tested his physical endurance and mental resilience.

Preetham, who is currently in Class 12, embarked on his journey on July 12 with a group of four climbers, guided by the experienced mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta. The group faced numerous challenges during the ascent, but Preetham’s determination and perseverance saw him through to the top.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to summit Kilimanjaro was that after finishing Everest Base Camp, I was not satisfied. I wanted to do more, climb more, achieve more,” Preetham shared.

The summit day was particularly grueling, starting at 3 am in freezing conditions. “Right before reaching the summit, I started having a really bad headache, which I know is common due to the altitude, so I kept pushing on. The feeling when I reached the summit was magical, as all the problems I had while climbing just disappeared.”

At the summit, Preetham proudly unfurled the Indian national flag, the NCC flag, and his school flag, a moment that he describes as one of the best feelings in the world. Although the group had planned to stay at the Crater Camp, bad weather forced them to descend to Barafu Camp the same night.

“I thank my school, Delhi Public School, Nacharam, for all the support, and I especially want to thank Satyarup Siddhanta Sir for helping me summit the mountain. Without him, the summit would have been very hard,” he added.