16th Presidential elections ballot box arrives in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: The 16th Presidential Elections ballot boxes arrived in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night in a passenger flight in Business Class ticket.

The State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said the Ballot Box, which is going to be used in the16th Presidential Elections was transported in a passenger flight with a distinct ticket and seat allotted for “Mr Ballot Box “.

Chief election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra dispatched the Ballot boxes to all the 30 State Capitals on Tuesday.

A contingent team of from the CEO Telangana State traveled along with Mr. Ballot Box to Hyderabad from New Delhi, Vikas Raj said.