17-month-old undergoes robotic surgery at Citizens Hospital

Hyderabad: Paediatric urologists from Citizens Speciality Hospital, Hyderabad, have successfully conducted a surgery on a 17 month-old-child who was suffering from a blockage in the tube that connects the urinary bladder and kidney, a medical condition known as Pelvic Ureteric Junction (PUJ) obstruction.

The team of surgeons led by senior urologist Dr Mallikarjuna Reddy conducted the procedure through robotic surgery. Hailing from Nellore, the child was diagnosed with the medical condition before birth during routine antenatal check-ups. Since birth, the toddler has been under regular follow-up of Dr Mallikarjuna. Over time, the obstruction increased in size and the child’s family members opted for the procedure, which was conducted by utilising the latest Robotic Da Vinci X Systems.

The minimal access method of the robotic surgery results in less post-operative pain, a decrease in the loss of blood, and a quicker path to recovery for the child. Following the procedure, the child has recovered and safely discharged, a press release said.

