Urologists remove 154 stones from right kidney in a 45-year-old man

Urologists at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Secunderabad, announced successful removal of 154 stones from right kidney of a 45-year-old-male patient.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Urologists at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Secunderabad, on Friday announced successful removal of 154 stones from right kidney of a 45-year-old-male patient from Ramagundam in Telangana.

The patient’s CT scan report indicated several kidney stones out of which the largest one was measuring approximately 62mm x 39mm. Endoscopic surgery was utilised to fragment the largest kidney stone first and multiple pieces were retrieved. All the secondary stones were retrieved intact and the total number of stones removed including the largest stone from the kidney was 154, doctors said.

“The complication was that the patient had uncontrolled sugar levels. These kidney stones are associated with high morbidity, which can be in the form of recurrent urinary tract infections, kidney injury and if untreated, patients can end up with need for dialysis. Managing patients with staghorn calculi can be challenging, especially in diabetes mellitus patients. Advances in technology and techniques have enabled effective treatment with minimal morbidity,” Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, senior urologist, AINU, said.

Apart from Dr Kulkarni, other experts involved in the procedure were Dr. Gopal Ramdas Tak, Dr. Suraj Pinni and anesthetist Dr. Srinivas.