177 cases booked against drunk drivers in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The special drive against drunk driving continued in Cyberabad on Tuesday as well, with 177 cases being booked. Most of the violators were found to be on two-wheelers i.e., of the cases registered, 137 were motorcyclists and 31 were in cars, officials said.

“This is a highly dangerous trend as the motorcyclists are putting their lives at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol. They are more vulnerable to accidents,” officials said.

They will be produced before court and then the Regional Transport Authority will be requested to suspend their driving licenses. Officials said citizens should not think that drunk driving tests were conducted only for cars and bigger vehicles.

“As two-wheelers are the more vulnerable category of road users, drunk driving makes them more vulnerable and hence, tests are conducted against the bikers too. Not wearing quality helmet properly and driving under the influence of alcohol are a lethal combination for bikers on roads,” an official said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police said the special drive would continue until the menace of drunk driving was curbed in Cyberabad.

