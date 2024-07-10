| 18 Killed 19 Injured As Speeding Sleeper Bus Hits Milk Tanker In Up

Double-decker bus, tanker overturn due to impact of collision; drivers of both vehicles among deceased

10 July 2024

People stand near the overturned vehicles after the accident, in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Unnao: Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Jojikot village in the Behta Mujhawar police station area.

District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said prima facie the bus, which was on its way to Delhi from Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind. A probe has been launched into the matter, he said.

Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Kumar said due to the impact of the collision, both the bus and milk tanker overturned. Drivers of the two vehicles were among the dead.

He said the injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

Police are trying to identify the victims.