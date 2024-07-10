UP accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for victims’ families

Injured to be given Rs 50,000 each from Prime Minister National Relief Fund

By IANS Published Date - 10 July 2024, 11:08 AM

Mangled remains of the bus lies on a road after the accident in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the bus-tanker accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao in which 18 people died. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a double-decker bus rammed into a milk tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district early on Wednesday.

Also Read 18 killed, 19 injured as speeding sleeper bus hits milk tanker in UP

Visuals from the scene showed bodies strewn on the ground, twisted scraps of metal, shattered glass and destroyed possessions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh took cognisance of the deadly accident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed his grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.