18-yr-old feared drowned in Musi river

Shaik Amer, a resident of Asadbabanagar in Kishanbagh, went to Musi river to see the flow of water after the gates of Himayatsagar were opened and slipped into the river

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old man is feared drowned in Musi river on Sunday afternoon. The police are making efforts to trace him.

According to the police, Shaik Amer, a resident of Asadbabanagar in Kishanbagh, went to Musi river to see the flow of water after the gates of Himayatsagar were opened on Saturday night.

“Eyewitnesses said the man who slipped and fell into river was washed away by the gushing waters. Efforts are on to trace him,” said Durga Prasad, SHO Bahadurpura.

