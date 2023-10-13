18th edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival makes history in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:40 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Concluded Play 'love Real Reel' At 'qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival'

Hyderabad: Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, which set some unprecedented benchmarks in the country, created another landmark in the city with long queues at its ticket counters. This was never seen in the history of theatre here. The week-long event drew large crowds at the Taramati Baradari Auditorium, which was bustling with theatre lovers who turned up in large numbers to witness plays from different cities.

Co-presented by Telangana Tourism and presented by Aparna group, Hyderabad’s iconic theatre event saw remarkable plays and motivating master classes by theatre and cinema veterans Anjan Srivastav, Masood Akhtar, Mita Vasisht, Sukant Goel, Mohammad Ali Baig, IPTA, Padatik and others.

A regular at the annual fest, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “It is amazing to see such large crowds coming every day. Every play chosen was brilliant.”

Arvind Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, said, “We are proud to support this grand theatre festival, which is a part of Hyderabad’s timeline, and in two decades placed the State on world theatre map.”

While regulars lapped up the artistic treat, there were some who got initiated into theatre. Rahul Kumar, an IT Professional who came for the first time, admitted, “Thanks to Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, I got to see such acclaimed actors live on stage.”

Theatre practitioner Sripuja observed, “We are happy to have this opportunity to watch some of the finest talent from across the country not only present their plays but also share their varied experience in master classes.”

Cardiologist Dr. Sreenivas Kumar felt “Going by the swelling crowds, it looks like this annual theatre festival, curated by Mohammad Ali Baig, is really popular.”