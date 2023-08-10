19-Year-Old Pagidipally Raju From Jangaon Visits Kedarnath On Cycle | Cycle Expedition

But with a rare combination of determination and devotion, a 19-year-old youngster from Jangaon in Telangana has cycled all the way from his hometown to Kedarnath.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Every practising Hindu hopes to visit Kedarnath at least once in their lifetime. After braving the treacherous journey to the hilltop, they seek blessings from Lord Shiva at this shrine.

The path to Darshan is already as difficult as it can get. But with a rare combination of determination and devotion, a 19-year-old youngster from Jangaon in Telangana has cycled all the way from his hometown to Kedarnath.