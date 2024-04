Siddipet NGO to conduct Annadanam in Kedarnath

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 07:48 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is unveiling Kedarnath Seva Samithi phampelt his office in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: The Siddipet-based Kedarnath Seva Saimithi will conduct Annadanam to pilgrims of the Kedarnath Yatra. The Seva Samithi has been regularly doing the service for the last few years.

Former Minister T Harish Rao released a pamphlet of their service at his camp office in Siddipet on Wednesday and appreciated their service.

They have also conducted Annadanam for Ayodhya devotees.