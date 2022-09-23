2.26 lakh women to receive Bathukamma sarees under GWMC limits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

(Saree distribution programme held in 11 th ward under GWMC limits on Friday) A total of 2,26,016 women will be handed over Bathukamma sarees in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Hanamkonda: A total of 2,26,016 women will be handed over Bathukamma sarees in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

As part of the distribution of sarees, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar handed over the sarees to beneficiaries at a programme in the 11th division in the city on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Vinay Bhaskar said the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving high priority to the culture and traditions of Telangana.

“Like a head of the family, the Chief Minister is handing over sarees to women who celebrate the Bathukamma festival,” he said.

“To provide employment to weavers, the government spent Rs 339 crore for production of sarees with 240 designs in 10 models for distribution in the State,” he said.

Referring to construction of houses for the poor, Vinay Bhaskar said the Chief Minister would soon launch the scheme of handing over Rs.3.5 lakh for construction of houses for those who have their own plots in the State. Mayor G Sudharani, KUDA chairman S Sunderraj Yadav, GWMC commissioner P Pravinya and others were present.