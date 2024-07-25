Warangal: Founder of Orugallu Wildlife Society visits over 100 waterfalls

Indaram Nageshwar Rao had discovered Kothikuntla Waterfalls in the forests of Venkatapur, Mulugu district in 2022. Currently he along with his fellow photographers is exploring lesser known waterfalls in Satara district of Maharashtra.

Different waterfalls visited and shot by Nageshwar Rao

Warangal: Indaram Nageshwar Rao, an insurance advisor from Nakkalagutta in Hanamkonda has visited over 100 nature wonders in different parts of the country.

He along with enthusiastic photographers from his hometown is currently exploring lesser known waterfalls in Satara district of Maharashtra.

“Waterfalls, be it tiny and majestic, fascinate me. They continue to amaze me no matter where they are located and how dangerous they are. All I want is to visit the waterfall, soak in it and click a few photographs. I was inspired by novels of Jim Corbett,” Nageshwar Rao told Telangana Today.

An avid birder and a nature lover, Rao has already visited popular waterfalls in Telangana and brought some unknown nature wonders of the State into limelight by visiting them and sharing their photographs.

He along with his friends had discovered Kothikuntla or Crescent Waterfalls in the forests of Venkatapur in Mulugu district in 2022.

Carrying high-end cameras and suitable lenses, the 54-year-old visits waterfalls in July and August after conducting basic research and with the help of local guides.

Indaram Nageshwar Rao, a birder and nature lover from Hanamkonda

He clicks photographs of the falls amid unfavorable conditions, then shares the images on social media platforms.

“Waterfalls are spell-binding, but dangerous too. Taking photographs of waterfalls is a risky affair and the toughest of all branches of photography. You have to be extra careful of the surface, water and environs. You need to trek longer distances to reach a nature wonder,” he shared.

The MBA and MA graduate has been exploring nature wonders since 2015. To his credit, he has clicked photographs of over 600 bird species during his expeditions to various forests in Telangana and other States.

He has explored 60 national parks including tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries. He founded the Orugallu Wildlife Society in 2016.

The passionate lover of waterfalls said he has raised around 500 varieties of tree species around his home, attracting many birds that build nests on the branches of these plants.