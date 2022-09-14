GWMC officials asked to expedite development works

Warangal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani has directed the officials of the engineering department to speed up the development works taken up under the SC/ST Sub-Plan and Smart City Mission (SCM) and completed them at the earliest. She also asked them to take steps to prevent accidents at the worksites as two people died in the accidents while the works were in progress due to negligence of the officials. She along with municipal commissioner P Pravinya has held a review meeting with the officials on various development works under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Addressing the meeting here Wednesday, she said that stern action would be taken against the officials if the accidents are recurred at the worksites. “Works worth Rs 41.91 crore are in progress under the Pattana Pragathi programme, while Rs 31.88 worth 114 works are at the tendering stage,” the Superintending Engineer (SE) said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sudharani has directed the officials to sanction new tap connections for houses and commercial complexes, and added that revenue should be increased through a survey on the exact number of the tap connections under the GWMC limits. She also asked the officials to expedite the works taken up under the Package 1 and Package 2 of the Smart City mission and complete within the stipulated time.

“The junction development works at seven places in the city should be completed on a war footing basis,” she said. In view of the Bathukamma celebrations to be held from September 25, the Mayor has asked the officials to provide lighting and complete the civil works for the benefit of the women folk. GWMC EEs Praveen Chandra, Rajaiah, Smart City Project Management Consultant V Anand and others attended the meeting .