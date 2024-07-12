Man booked for torturing, beating pet dog in Hanamkonda

12 July 2024

Warangal: A man was on Thursday booked for allegedly torturing a pet dog of another person by lifting it with a leash around its neck and attempting to kill it and beating it with a plastic can in Brahmanwada in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Friday.

Hanamkonda Sub-Inspector Konga Shravan Kumar said that a case was registered against Vinay, a snake catcher of Brahmanwada for abusing the pet dog of Nataraj of the same locality under the Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and the Section 325 read with Section 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS), based on a complaint received from animal activist Adulapuram Goutham from Karimnagar. Investigations were taken up.

Vinay’s act was recorded on a mobile phone by a local student, who brought the incident to the notice of Goutham. The activist along with volunteer Preethi inspected the spot then made inquiry into the incident and lodged a complaint with police He said that the vocal cords of the dog were damaged and it was unable to bark now.

Goutham runs a voluntary organization named Stray Animal Foundation of India based in Karimnagar. He exposed a man from Naspur in Mancherial district for killing a stray dog recently. A poacher was arrested for hunting a monitor lizard in Bhainsa of Nirmal district based on a complaint received from Goutham a few days back.

Due to efforts of the activist, another wildlife poacher from Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam was landed behind bars for killing monitor lizards, rabbits and wild cats on June 26.