2.3 kg of gold seized at Secunderabad Railway Station, one arrested

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials caught a passenger for allegedly smuggling gold in the Falaknuma Express train and seized 2.3 kilograms of gold from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials caught a passenger for allegedly smuggling gold in the Falaknuma Express train and seized 2.3 kilograms of gold from him.

Acting on information, the team caught the passenger who was travelling from Kolkata by the Falaknuma Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. The officials found the man was carrying gold bars weighing 2.314 kilograms valued at Rs. 1.32 crore.

The man told the officials that he had purchased the gold from some sources in Kolkata. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.