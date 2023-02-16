2-day national workshop on AI and ML in healthcare concludes at KITS Warangal

Orthopedic surgeon of the MGM Hospital Dr Ramkumar Reddy has stressed the need for engineering solutions by designing precise instruments for the orthopedic procedures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Warangal: Orthopedic surgeon of the MGM Hospital Dr Ramkumar Reddy has stressed the need for engineering solutions by designing precise instruments for the orthopedic procedures.

He delivered a talk on “Open issues and challenges in orthopaedics” at the national level workshop on “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Healthcare” on the second day at KITS Warangal campus. Dr Reddy also stressed for adopting smart technologies in the area of medical diagnosis as they will surely help the doctors to serve the common man at lower cost.

Also Read KITS Warangal holds Model United Nations

Neurosurgeon of the Rohini Superspeciality hospitals, Dr T Sanjay delivered a lecture on “Artificial intelligence in neurosurgery applications and future perspective”. He said there is a lot of scope for engineers to do research in the area of neurological disorder diagnosis using AI and ML. He advised the participants to collaborate with medical institutes to find novel solutions for critical issues in surgical procedures.