KITS Warangal holds Model United Nations

More than 250 students are participating as delegates to represent different countries and attempt to solve real world issues at the Model United Nations called ‘KITSMUN’23’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Warangal: More than 250 students are participating as delegates to represent different countries and attempt to solve real world issues at the Model United Nations called ‘KITSMUN’23’ being organised by the Literary Club of the Student Activity Centre (SAC) of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), said Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy.

“This three-day MUN provides a hands-on-experience on solving real world issues with gaining knowledge about perspectives and policies of the respective allotted countries,” according to Associate Dean Student Affairs M Narasimha Rao.

After inaugurating the programme on February 10, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Prof P Niranjan Reddy said that they were covering topics like pressing global interest on the agendas- non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, international humanitarian law violations in the context of large-scale civilian protests in the middle east and eastern Europe, corruption and others.

Model UN Secretary Generals-Swetha Reddy Ganta, Palakurthy Dharanidhar, Deputy Secretary General P Jayasurya, Director General K Aishwarya and Charge D’affaires G Ananya Reddy, and Director of operations G Sachikethan headed the sessions.