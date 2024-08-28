2 youths killed as car rams stationary truck in Nizamabad

Vamshi, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the car and rammed the truck near a rice mill at Srinagar in Nizamabad Rural mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 10:20 AM

Representational Photo

Nizamabad: Two youths were killed and another suffered serious injuries, after the car in which they were travelling rammed a stationary truck near the Srinagar area of Nizamabad Rural mandal in the district early on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vamshi (19) of Chitli village in Makloor mandal and Rajesh (20) of Kumardalli in Nizamabad rural mandal.

According to the reports, Vamshi and Rajesh were travelling along with their friend Suresh in a car. Vamshi, who was behind the wheel, lost control and rammed the truck near a rice mill at Srinagar. Two of them died on the spot and Suresh suffered grievous injuries.

Passersby informed the police, who shifted the bodies to the Nizamabad Government Hospital, and Suresh to a private hospital.

Police suspect speeding caused the collision. Vamshi failed to notice the truck, which had broken down, police said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is under way.