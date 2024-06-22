20 Moroccan pilgrims die during Haj in Saudi Arabia

Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said that those deaths are "natural deaths"

By IANS Published Date - 22 June 2024, 11:13 AM

Faithfuls gather at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca. — Photo:AP

Rabat: Moroccan authorities have said that 20 pilgrims from Morocco have died during this year’s Haj rituals in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said on Friday in a statement that those deaths are “natural deaths”, noting that 15 per cent of Moroccan pilgrims this year are more than 80 years old.

“There were no ‘unusual’ deaths among Moroccan pilgrims during the current Haj season,” said the statement, adding that the figure is similar to last year’s Haj season, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past 20 years, the annual number of deaths among Moroccan pilgrims has ranged between 30 and 45. According to an estimate issued before the Haj, 34,000 Moroccan pilgrims participated in this annual religious event.