200 dancers perform classical dance for 76 minutes in Siddipet

The performance left the viewers in awe. Stating that they had performed the 76-minute dance to mark the 76th Independence Day, Dr Bhavani has said that they had given the performance with the objective to create a world record.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Siddipet: In a record performance, as many as 200 classical dancers of Dr Bhavani Classical dance academy and her disciples at Vipanchi Auditorium for 76 minutes on Saturday evening.

They had performed Perini, Andhra Natyam, Kuchipudi and Bharata Natyanm for 76 minutes.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Former Municipal Chairperson K Rajanarsu, Councillor Vinod Goud and others were among the audience.