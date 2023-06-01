Shilparamam to host formation day celebrations

The “Dashabdhi” Utsavalu will begin on June 2 and conclude on June 4 at Shilparamam. Kuchipudi, Kathak and Bharatanatyam performances are planned to take place.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: City-based crafts village Shilparamam is organising three-day Telangana State Formation Day Celebrations “Dashabdhi” Utsavalu at Uppal and Madhapur campuses.

The celebrations will begin on June 2 and conclude on June 4 at Shilparamam. On the first day, a special Kuchipudi performance is planned by G Ravi and his students.

Apart from that Kathak performances by students of Yogi Kharnokar, Saswathi Banerjee, Perini by Perini Santhosh Students and Odissi by Preeti Mohapatro’s students, and Kuchipudi dance performances by Saladi Mrunalini’s students are planned at Madhapur.

On June 4, Kathak performance by Sanjay Joshi’s students and Kuchipudi by Kalaimamani and Sangeetha Nataka Academy Awardee Shailaja , Saila Sudha Dance Academy, Chennai are planned to take place at the amphitheatre.

In Uppal campus, Sundari Ravi Chandra and students will perform Bharatanatyam and on June 3, NatyaRatna Ramani Siddhi is organising Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam performances. The last day will see Kuchipudi performance by Udayasri Students from Mahabubabad.