200 years of Urdu Journalism: MANUU to hold video memoirs competition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing a video memoirs competition as part of ‘Bicentenary Celebrations of Urdu Journalism’.

The memoirs, that provide opportunities to think, learn, capture and share their stories of historic moments, memories and experiences for future generations, will be based on both past and present state and the ‘Facts’ related to Urdu journalism.

According to Dean School of MCJ Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, a prize of Rs. 10,000 will be awarded for the winning entry on the occasion of valedictory function of Bicentenary Celebrations of Urdu Journalism scheduled to be held in the month of November.

Journalists of Urdu media as well as Hindi, English or vernacular media can also participate by recording a video memoir of 5 to 10 minutes duration highlighting their memories, experiences, unheard or unseen facts and stories of unsung heroes about Urdu journalism and people associated with Urdu journalism.

Academicians, historians, researchers or students and the general public can also participate. The video memoir in MP-4 (HD) format only can be sent to email kusbc200vm@gmail.com.

The entries for the competition are open from May 15 to October 15 and participants can submit their entries through the Google form link https://forms.gle/cx32PQLWosGF3Tmu8.

More information can be had from Ph. 7893620604 or mail ‘shar110@manuu.edu.in’.