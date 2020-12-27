2020: The year of weddings

From celebrities to commoners, it looks like everyone got hitched this year and social media feeds were filled with pictures of people getting married

“Every time I refresh Instagram, 2 more people get married,” tweeted a meme page. This is so true. While 2020 has been a year of disasters – bushfires, pandemic, floods, locusts, volcanic eruptions and cyclones – for many, it has also been a year of happiness in the form of weddings.

The internet is currently flooded with pictures from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya’s wedding celebrations at Udaipur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. And Niharika is not the only Telugu celeb who got hitched this year – Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, Niithin and Shalini Kandukuri, Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma also decided to not let 2020 come in the way of their happiness.

Bollywood was not behind. Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, and Sana Khan-Anas Sayied are some of the celeb couples who tied the knot this year. What about Hollywood, you ask? Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married in an intimate ceremony a couple of months ago. John Cena made it official with Shay Shariatzadeh in October after splitting up with Nikki Bella. Lily Allen and David Harbour announced that they obtained a marriage licence. Meanwhile, Emma Stone wed Dave McCary in September.

Intimate, virtual affairs

Thanks to the lockdown, ‘Big fat weddings’ are a thing of the past. E-invitations, Zoom call weddings and intimate ceremonies with just close friends and family is the latest trend. Take for instance Rana and Miheeka who invited limited guests and live-streamed their wedding in VR (virtual reality) for others. Lakshmi Manchu called it the “coolest way to attend weddings in 2020”. Even Kajal shared that she chose to have “a very small wedding”.

Not just celebs

The ‘wedding wave’ didn’t just hit celebrities. People got tired of wedding announcements by friends and family members that #stopthewedding began trending on Twitter recently! Some of the memes under the hashtag will make your roll on the floor and laugh.

We’re engaged!

It’s not just weddings, many high-profile engagements took place this year. Friends alum Matthew Perry got engaged to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, Gwen Stefani to Blake Shelton, Nicole Peltz to Brooklyn Beckham, and Lily Collins to Charlie McDowell.

