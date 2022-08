2022 Commonwealth Games: Indians in action on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:42 AM, Mon - 8 August 22

BADMINTON

Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu – 1:20pm

Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen – 2:10pm

Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – 3:00pm

HOCKEY

Men’s Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia – 5:00pm

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan – 3:35pm

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal – 4:25pm.

