23-year old held for peddling ganja in Mancherial

Mancherial: A 23-year old student was arrested by the Task Force on charges of smuggling ganja at Ponkal village in Jannaram mandal on Wednesday. Police seized 208 grams of ganja and a mobile phone from him. Another accused person was absconding.
Task Force inspector Akula Ashok said Nethula Nagaraju, a BCom dropout from Ponkal, was detained while moving suspiciously. He reportedly admitted to peddling ganja to buyers from several villages around Jannaram mandal for quite a long time. He was handed over to Jannaram police for further action.
Patel, a resident of Lathore village in Jannaram, was still at large and efforts are on to nab him.