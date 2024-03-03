23-year-old wedding photographer murdered in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district

3 March 2024

Hyderabad: A young wedding photographer, Pothina Saikumar (23), has been murdered in Ravulapalem of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The shocking incident has come to light recently.

According to the police, Saikumar, known for taking online bookings for weddings, received an appointment from two clients in Ravulapalem on February 26. He informed his parents about the shoot and set out with his equipment. However, upon reaching Rajamundry, two unidentified men reportedly took him away.

Alarmed by their son’s disappearance for several days, Saikumar’s parents filed a missing complaint with the Palem police. Launching an investigation, police traced call data records, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Shanmukha Teja and the another accused is at large, police said.

According to police reports, the motive for the brutal killing is suspected to be robbery. The high-end photography equipment Saikumar carried, estimated to be worth Rs 15 lakhs, may have enticed the attackers.