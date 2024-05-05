| 54 Yr Old Woman To Appear For Eapcet

54-yr-old woman to appear for EAPCET

The TS EAPCET will also see a 16-year-old, the youngest candidate who with special permission from the State government, appearing for the engineering stream.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 10:58 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Defying age stereotypes, a 54-year-old is gearing up to compete with teenagers in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 scheduled for May 7.

Born in 1970, she has registered for the engineering stream of the entrance test.

Official sources said some applicants this time were in the age group of 30 to 40 years. However, what surprised them was this woman candidate who is in her mid50s, and to reassure the age factor, the officials sought her SSC certificate details.

To be eligible for engineering and pharmacy courses, candidates should have completed 16 years of age, as of December 31 of the year of admission, and there is no upper age limit.