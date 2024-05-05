Naturopathy can help treat blood clots

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 5 May 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: A century-old alternative method of natural therapy (Naturopathy) developed in India could well be the ideal modality to treat patients with severe blood clots, Hepatitis B, and C, ailments related to compromised immunity and numerous viral infections.

The treatment, which includes a combination of autohemo and ozone therapies to boost immunity is often overlooked but holds a lot of promise in the treatment of various ailments, including blood clots, which many might have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Ayush specialists in Hyderabad, autohemo therapy is a process wherein blood is drawn from a vein and reintroduced into a muscle in injection forms.

The injection creates a tiny inflammatory response that acts like a wound. Due to this, tissues release inflammatory proteins, thus activating the immune system. During this process, any foreign proteins in the blood will be dealt with by the immune system of the body.

“These alternative therapies have not been explored properly in India, especially during Covid when a lot of people struggled with compromised immunity. There are certification programmes on Ozone therapy offered by the National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune. Unfortunately, not much support is available for such treatments,” says senior pulmonologist and allergy specialist Dr Vyakaranam Nageshwar.

While defining Ozona therapy, NIN Pune says: “Modern lifestyle brings in a lot of chemicals, toxic and unavoidable metals through polluted air, contaminated water and food into the body.

Ozone helps reduce healing time in bringing down morbidities and helps patients and clinicians address a plethora of noncommunicable and infectious diseases.”

These therapies drawn from Naturopathy can be adjuvants, i.e. additional treatment options to the existing treatment modalities for blood clots and other major ailments that are related to body immunity.

“Unfortunately, the Ayush department has been hesitant to explore the possibility of taking such treatments to the masses. One also has to be wary of charlatans, who are always on the lookout to launch some fancy treatment and make money at the expense of the gullible,” Dr Nageshwar points out.