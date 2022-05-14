25-year-old ends life in Rajanna-Sircilla

Published Date - 04:16 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 25 year-old youth, Musku Vikram Reddy, who killed his mother seven years ago, committed suicide by putting himself on ablaze in Rallaramannapet of Boinpalli mandal on Saturday. Though the exact reason is not yet known, loneliness was suspected to have driven him to take an extreme step.

According to police, Musku Vikram Reddy made suicide attempt by putting himself on ablaze by dousing with petrol at his home at 4 am on Saturday.

Neighbors, who found Vikram Reddy with serious burning injuries in the morning, shifted him to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Vikram Reddy, who killed his mother Latha seven years ago, was staying alone in the home as his father Rajireddy migrated to Dubai in the search of employment 20 years ago. His sister Sri Vidhya was staying along with his grandmother Mallavva in Chekkapalli of Vemulwada mandal.

Rajireddy, who visited the village recently, returned to Dubai two days ago. Gopal Reddy, elder father of the deceased, lodged a complaint with police stating that Vikram Reddy took an extreme step unable to tolerate loneliness.

Based on the complaint by Gopal Reddy, police registered the case and began investigation.

