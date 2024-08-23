Friday, Aug 23, 2024
25-year-old killed, six injured as car overturns in Nizamabad

The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Nizamabad, their condition is said to be stable

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 23 August 2024, 12:46 PM
Representational Image

Nizamabad: A 25-year-old died and six others injured when a car in which they were travelling in overturned near a fuel filling station at Abbapur (M) village in Navipet mandal on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Faizal, a native of Bhainsa in Nirmal district. He sustained severe injuries in the road mishap and died on the spot. The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Nizamabad. Their medical condition of the injured is said to be stable.

The incident occurred when they were heading towards Bodhan town to attend a a fair. Based on a complaint, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

