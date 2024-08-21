Father-daughter duo killed in road accident as DCM rams scooter in Hyderabad

Babu Miya (55) and Nausheen Begum (19) died in the incident DCM rammed into their vehicle from behind at Puranapul on Wednesday.

21 August 2024, 10:12 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A man and his daughter died after a DCM hit their scooter at Puranapul on Wednesday.

The victims are identified as Babu Miya (55) and Nausheen Begum (19).

According to the police, Babu Miya had gone to Government Degree College for Girls, Hussainialam, and picked up his daughter Nausheen in the afternoon.

The duo was heading to their house at Jiyaguda on their scooter when on reaching Puranapul, a DCM rammed into their vehicle from behind.

Both of them fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. “Nausheen died on the spot while Babu Miya, who sustained serious injuries was shifted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment later,” said Kulsumpura Inspector, Sunil.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The driver of the DCM was taken into custody.