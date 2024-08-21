Unidentified person killed in Shamshabad road accident

Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 21 August 2024, 11:15 AM
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified person was killed in a road accident at Shamshabad on Tuesday night.

The man aged about 35 years was crossing the road when a RTC bus hit the victim. The man sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital. He died later while undergoing treatment.

On information the police reached the spot and conducted preliminary investigation. A case is registered against the bus driver.

