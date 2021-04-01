250 centres set up for procuring paddy in Mancherial: Collector

Madhusudan stated that as many as 250 procurement centres were created for buying paddy produce from farmers across the district and added that they are expecting about 2.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to be procured this season.

Mancherial: The State government aims to procure every grain from farmers by providing transportation facilities and minimum support price, said Additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik during a review meeting with officials concerned here on Thursday.

Madhusudan stated that as many as 250 procurement centres were created for buying paddy produce from farmers across the district and added that they are expecting about 2.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to be procured this season. He said efforts were being made for smooth procurement of the produce by ensuring coordination among the authorities of various departments.

The Additional collector instructed the organisers of these centres to keep sufficient bags and vehicles available for transporting the grains. He stated that tokens were already given to farmers as harvesting the paddy crop is going to commence from April 10. He requested the farmers to throng the centres allotted to them.

District civil Supplies Officer Prem Kumar, Civil Supplies Corporation district managing director Gopal, District Rural Development Officer Sheshadri, Marketing Officer Gajanand, District Agriculture Officer Veeraiah, Road Transport Officer L Kishtaiah, Cooperative Officer Sanjeeva Reddy, District Rice Millers Association president N Kanthaiah and others were present.