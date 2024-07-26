Mancherial: Nennal MEO suspended amid viral photo of students holding umbrellas in class

In-charge MEO and school assistant Thakur Inder Singh was placed under suspension for dereliction of duties over a leakage in the roof of the classroom at ZPHS-Kushnepalli village in Nennal mandal which went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Published Date - 26 July 2024

Students attend classes carrying umbrellas to prevent getting drenched from seepage of roof at Zilla Parishad High School at Kushnepalli village in Nennal mandal on Wednesday

Mancherial: Nennal In-charge Mandal Education Officer was placed under suspension for showing negligence in discharging duties. An order to this effect was issued by District Educational Officer S Yadaiah here on Thursday.

According to the order, In-charge MEO and school assistant Thakur Inder Singh was placed under suspension for dereliction of duties in providing education to students. A photograph of students of Class VIII holding umbrellas while attending classes due to a leakage in the roof of the classroom at ZPHS-Kushnepalli village in Nennal mandal went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday, prompting the officials to inspect the school.

Collector Kumar Deepak along with DEO inspected the school and found out the challenges being faced by the students. They also claimed that the students were intentionally made to sit holding umbrellas in a classroom with a leakage in the roof though the school had other classrooms that were suitable for conducting classes.