New office bearers of TRSMA-Mancherial unit elected unanimously

Published Date - 25 July 2024

Mancherial: Office bearers of Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA)-Mancherial district unit were elected on Wednesday.

While Damerla Siddaiah of Little Flower School in Mandamarri was unanimously elected as the president of the unit, Anugu Srikanth belonging to Slate High School-Jannaramm and Dr Udari Chandramohan Goud were elected as general secretary and treasurer respectively.

A Keshava Reddy and A Buchireddy acted as chief election officers appointed by TRSMA state president Y Sekhar Rao. V Adhinath and Sekhar Rao were observers of the polls.

Former TRSMA district president Rapolu Vishnuvardhan Rao said that the office bearers were elected unanimously following single nominations were filled to the posts. He thanked those who extended support to him during his 5-year-long stint. He said that new office bears would take oath on July 31.

The new office bearers were congratulated by Sekhar Rao and managements of the private schools.