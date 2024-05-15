| 26 Percent Voters Stayed Away From Voting In Old Karimnagar

26 percent voters stayed away from voting in old Karimnagar

Incidentally, a majority of the voters who skipped the polling are from urban areas.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 15 May 2024, 05:54 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Despite the Election Commission’s efforts to enhance voting percentage, a number of people stayed away from the polling. In order to enhance voting percentage, the EC and district administrations organized 2K runs and other awareness programmes to educate people about the importance of voting.

However, 25.93 percent of voters stayed away from the voting in the recently held parliament elections in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Incidentally, a majority of the voters who skipped the polling are from urban areas. 23,15,233 electors exercised their franchise as against 32,16,115 voters enrolled in 13 assembly constituencies falling under the erstwhile Karimnagar district. 8,34,164 voters did not cast their votes.

While the highest of 77.75 per cent polling was recorded in Manakondur assembly constituency, the least of 60.51 percent was registered in Karimnagar segment.

Out of 3,67,353 voters, 2,22,296 electors cast their votes in Karimnagar assembly segment, Choppadandi 1,76,001 (2,33,546), Vemulawada 1,68,373 (2,33,546), Sircilla 1,85,573 (2,46,547), Manakondur 1,75,228 (2,25386), Huzurabad 1,84,858 (2,50,429), Husnabad 1,91,361 (2,47,701), Peddapalli 1,83,482 (2,67192), Manthani 1,67,750 (2,39,699), Ramagundam 1,35,330 (2,19,723), Dharmapuri 1,69,272 (2,30,786), Jagtial 1,74,842 (2,36,675) and in Korutla 1,80,867 electors exercised their votes as against 2,45,349 voters.

On the other hand, though more than 1 lakh fresh voters enrolled their names in each of Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Nizamabad parliament constituencies, there was no considerable increase in voting percentage in 2024 polls.

As many as 1,37,499 new voters enrolled their names taking the total number of votes to 17,88,392 from 16,50,893 (2019) in Karimnagar parliament segment. In Peddapalli, 1,14,934 fresh voters registered their names taking the number of voters to 15,92,996 from 14,78,062. Meanwhile, 1,37,019 new electors enrolled their names in the Nizamabad segment. The number of voters increased to 16,89,857 from 15,52,828.

While 69.51 percent voting was recorded in Karimnagar in 2019 polls, 72.54 percent polling was recorded in 2024. There is only 3.03 percent increase. In Peddapalli, 67.87 percent polling was recorded as against 65.59 percent in 2019. There is 2.28 percent hike.

The poll percentage went up to 71.92 from 68.44 in 2019 in Nizamabad. There is a 3.48 percent hike.

Number of voters increased in Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Nizamabad parliament segment