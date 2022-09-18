26-year-old man drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:06 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

(Representational Image) A 26-year-old, Syed Samiuddin, resident of Jahanuma was drowned in swimming pool located at Mumtazbagh in Chandrayangutta on Sunday.

Hyderabad: A 26 year old resident of Jahanuma was drowned at a swimming pool in Chandrayangutta on Sunday.

According to a complaint registered with the police, Syed Samiuddin (26) went to play cricket with his friends at Khilwat in the morning. After playing cricket in the local ground there, he and his friends went to a private swimming pool located at Mumtazbagh in Chandrayangutta.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoo Park houses cheetah gifted by Saudi Arabia

While swimming in the pool, Samiuddin got drowned and his friends and the staff there reached out and brought him out. He was shifted to Owaisi Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

Samiuddin’s brother, Syed Ahmeduddin registered a complaint with the police charging the swimming pool management of negligence.