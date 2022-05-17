Hyderabad: Swimming pool sealed after 10-year-old drowns

Published: Updated On - 12:20 AM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: A day after 10-year-old Manoj died after drowning in Blue Fab Swimming Pool in Samathapuri, near Nagole, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have sealed the entire facility.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a senior GHMC official said that the swimming pool at Nagole did not have permission to operate. “The management did not apply for any kind of permission to build the pool. They don’t even have a trade license to run the business,” he said.

The GHMC official said that the Blue Fab Swimming Pool, gym, sports coaching and cafeteria, which falls under GHMC Saroornagar circle, were operated illegally for three months. “An FIR has been registered against the swimming pool owner and the GHMC license inspector who visited the site after the incident sealed the commercial establishment,” he said.

A GHMC official from LB Nagar zone said that the commercial establishment with a swimming pool was flouting multiple safety norms. “The pool was operating illegally and flouted all safety norms, including basic fire safety norms,” officials, said.

The victim, Manoj (10), a resident of Lingampally was in a boarding school at Zaheeerabad and came back home for summer vacations. The boy’s family went to visit his relatives, who reside near Samathapuri.

On Sunday, May 15 Manoj, his mother Renuka and other relatives visited the Blue Fab Swimming Pool. He drowned at around 11.30 am on that day and after 10 minutes the dead body was removed from the pool. The family members alleged that the swimming pool management did not take precautionary steps that ultimately led to the death of the child.

