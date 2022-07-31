Hyderabad: 14-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Narsingi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Hyderabad: A ninth standard student was drowned in a swimming pool at an apartment building in Narsingi.

P Shyam (14), a native of Vijayawada in AP, had come to attend the house warming ceremony of a relative at Kokatpet in Narsingi on Friday. The family went to the house at Kokatpet on Saturday to attend the function.

Shyam along with other children was playing near the pool in the building when he slipped inside. On coming to know about it, the relatives pulled him out and shifted him to a private hospital where the boy died while undergoing treatment, said Narsingi police.

A case is booked and investigation going on.