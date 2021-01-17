270 quintals of PDS rice seized in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Sangareddy: Munipally police seized 270 quintals of ration rice while it was being transported in an auto illegally on Sunday early morning at Kamkole Toll Plaza on NH-65.

The rice was being transported in nine vehicles towards Karnataka State. Following a tip-off, the Munipally police have way-laid at the toll-plaza and seized the rice and vehicles. The investigation is on to nab the kingpin behind the illegal business.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .