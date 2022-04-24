2K Run held for police job aspirants in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath Kumar was participating Run for Fitness at Haliya in Nalgonda district after flagging off it on Sunday.

Nalgonda: More than 100 youths participated in a 2K run “Run for Fitness” organised by Nomula Foundation at Haliya in the district to sensitize the constable job aspirants about the importance of physical fitness to get a job in the department.

Flagging off the 2K run, Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath Kumar said that running and walking would help in maintaining good health. Physical fitness was also important to the candidates, who were preparing for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors and constable jobs. We organise the run for youth, but senior citizens also participated, which was an indication of increasing health consciousness in the public.

Reminding that the State government decided to take up a recruitment drive to fill vacant jobs in all departments, the MLA said that Nomula Foundation, set up by his family, was also offering free coaching to the unemployed for competitive examinations of SI, constable posts, Group-V, III and II of TSPSC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .