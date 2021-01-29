2nd-generation AirPods Pro may arrive in early 2021

According to a DigiTimes report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch the new generation of its popular earbuds soon, as per sources close to the company’s flash memory supplier Winbond.

San Francisco: Apple is planning to upgrade its truly wireless earphones lineup, from the AirPods to AirPods Pro, and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone maker may launch second-generation AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021.

Furthermore, the company is also rumoured to launch the AirPods Pro in two different size variants, while another rumour pointed at a Lite variant of the AirPods Pro as well but would still contain Apple’s W2 chip rather than a new W3 chip.

With second-generation ‘AirPods Pro’, the tech giant could go for a “less ambitious” design than it hopes for ‘AirPods Pro 2’ due to the difficulty in packing antennas, ANC and mics in a more compact form factor.

The ‘AirPods Pro’ could feature a rounded shape more similar to earbuds from companies like Google and Samsung.

At present, there is no word exactly when a refreshed version of the ‘AirPods Pro’ would come out, but the updated earbuds are expected sometime in 2021, the report mentioned.