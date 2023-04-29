3-day Int’l Conference on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals at VJIM

Director, VJIM, Dr. Ch. S. Durga Prasad, said developing sustainably is the only responsible and effective strategy for any public or private sector organisation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: A 3-day International Conference on “Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): From Promise to Reality” was organised at Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management.

Founder and Trustee of Mumbai-based RAAH Foundation, Dr. Sarika Kulkarni, in her address, said academic institutions have a very important role in providing knowledge, research, and innovation and that corporates must enhance such activities and support through knowledge support and financial support and target-oriented approaches that encourage return on investment.

The event had the participation of Dr. Sandeep Chattopadhyay, Director, Chandradeep Solar Research Institute, Dr. Siva Prasad, Nipissing University, Canada, Dr. Paul Katuse, Skyline University, Sharjah, K. Viplove, Chief Strategy Officer, TSRTC, and others.