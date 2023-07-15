3 HC judges transferred days after Collegium reiterates recommendation

On July 12, the SC Collegium had reiterated its recommendations for transferring the three judges notwithstanding their representations for choice posting

By PTI Published Date - 04:31 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

New Delhi: Three high court judges, including one from Delhi, were transferred on Saturday, having been turned down by the Supreme Court Collegium for a choice posting days earlier.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Twitter announced that Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of the Allahabad High Court stands transferred to the Kerala High Court. Justice Manoj Bajaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been posted to the Allahabad HC, while Gaurang Kanth of Delhi High Court stands transferred to the Calcutta High Court by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Justice Kanth had made a representation on July 7, 2023 requesting a transfer to the Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan High Court, or a court in any of the neighbouring states.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the collegium consulted one of the Judges of the Supreme Court, who being conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi, is in a position to offer views on the proposed transfer.

“We have carefully gone through the request made by Mr. Justice Gaurang Kanth in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him,” the collegium stated in its resolution. A Bar body had reportedly opposed the transfer of Justice Kanth.

In another decision, the collegium reiterated its recommendation to transfer Allahabad High Court judge Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh to the Kerala High Court for better administration of justice. Justice Singh had submitted a representation on July 11, 2023 requesting a transfer to nearby states such as the high courts of Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, or Rajasthan. mIn terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the collegium consulted a Supreme Court judge in the know of affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, and thus in position to offer views on the proposed transfer.

“The Chief Justices of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and the High Court of Kerala whose opinion was sought in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure have also conveyed their consent/ no objection to the proposed transfer of Mr Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh.

“We have carefully gone through the request made by Mr. Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him,” it said. In the third decision, the collegium resolved to reiterate its recommendation to transfer Punjab & Haryana High Court judge Justice Manoj Bajaj to the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Bajaj had submitted a representation for allowing him to continue at the Punjab & Haryana High Court. “We have carefully gone through the request made by Mr. Justice Manoj Bajaj in his representation and bestowed our thoughtful consideration to the contents thereof. “The Collegium does not find any merit in the request made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated July 5, 2023, to transfer Mr. Justice Manoj Bajaj to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad,” the collegium had said.