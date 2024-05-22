3 Indians on Singapore flight affected by severe turbulence

A Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok on Tuesday due to severe turbulence, killing one person and injuring 71 others.

By ANI Published Date - 22 May 2024, 11:00 AM

Singapore: Of the 211 passengers onboard the Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight that took the life of a 77-year-old, three Indians were also on board the SQ321 flight, the airlines confirmed in a social media post.

There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board SQ321.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the aircraft to Bangkok, and landed at 15: 45 pm local time.

“The nationalities of the passengers are as follows, 56 from Australia, 2 from Canada, 1 from Germany, 3 from India, 2 from Indonesia, 1 from Iceland, 4 from Ireland, 1 from Israel, 16 from Malaysia, 2 from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, 5 from the Philippines, 41 from Singapore, 1 from South Korea, 2 from Spain, 47 from the United Kingdom, and 4 from the United States of America,” the airlines stated in a post shared on Facebook.

Moreover, a SIA team from Singapore is in Bangkok to assist their colleagues and the local authorities.

Singapore Airlines said, “We are providing all possible support to the passengers and crew from SQ321 who remain in Bangkok.”

Earlier today, Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong shared a video message, apologising for the traumatic experience that everyone on board went through.

He offered his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident. It has resulted in one confirmed fatality and multiple injuries. On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through,” Phong said on Wednesday.

He further assured that their priority is to render all possible assistance to their passengers and crew members.