3 more mandals will be formed in erstwhile Medak: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Villagers of Akberper-Bhumpally in Siddipet district are presenting a represntation to Finance Minister T Harisha Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Siddipet: In addition to the new Mandals created in Telangana on Saturday, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said that three more Mandals will be formed in the erstwhile Medak district shortly. Following the appeals from the people from these areas, the MP said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also accepted the proposal for the creation of the Edupayala Mandal in Medak Assembly Constituency, Kukunurpally Mandal in Gajwel Assembly Constituency, and Akberpet-Bhumpally Mandal in Dubbak Assembly Constituency.

On Saturday, several leaders from these three proposed Mandals met Finance Minister T Harish Rao, and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in Hyderabad requesting them to press for their proposal. As part of creating 13 new Mandals in Telangana, a new Mandal-Nizampet was created in Narayankhed Assembly Constituency. The Chief Minister has promised to create the new Mandal after receiving a memorandum during his visit to Narayankhed last January.