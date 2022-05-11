30 unauthorised sheds demolished in Rajaji Nagar under GWMC limits

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Demolition drive under GWMC limits

Hanamkonda: The enforcement team of the Town Planning department led by Assistant City Planner Sushma demolished 30 sheds/huts built in the buffer zone of the Naimanagar Nala in Rajaji Nagar in Hanamkonda on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the ACP said that the civic body would not spare anyone who makes unauthorised constructions under the GWMC limits. The officials have also razed down a compound wall constructed by the government at Navayuga colony in Deshaipet in the city. Team members Venkataramana, and others participated in the drive.

