300 houses still under water near Osman Nagar tank in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The sun was shining in the clear sky on a bright Wednesday noon. But near the Osman Nagar tank in Jalpally municipality, Haleema Begum along with her two children was sitting on a cement platform, dejected, staring into the distance, at their house that is still submerged.

“It’s almost a month now. I stay with my relatives along with my husband and two children. Our house was submerged when the tank brimmed to its capacity and the water inundated the colony,” she said.

Every day, she comes near the tank, sitting there for a few hours in hope that she can return to her home. Around 300-odd houses in the area were submerged when the tank started receiving heavy inflows and began overflowing.

Syed Nadeem, who works with a corporate company at Gachibowli, said several families have lost everything to the water. “At least in other flooded areas, the water levels receded and the people are returning to their houses. Here our house is still under the water,” he lamented.

Anticipating untoward incidents following the frustration among the people, the Balapur police have posted a picket on the bund of the tank to prevent any mischief. A police vehicle affixed with a surveillance camera is also posted on the bund.

“Our personnel are monitoring the activity at the tank from the control room round the clock. People want the authorities to cut the bund and allow water to flow out. But that means several hundred houses on the other side of the tank will be submerged,” a senior official from the Rachakonda police said.

Jalpally municipal officials said the houses were constructed in the FTL area of the tank. “The Irrigation department has to take a call on releasing water from the tank,” an official said.

