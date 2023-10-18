34th South Zone Junior Athletics Championship held in Hanamkonda

Ramu, a 14-year-old athlete from Telangana, won the gold medal in the 600-meter race.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Coach Gadapa Rajesh and his students.

Hanamkonda: The 34th South Zone Junior Athletics Championship was held at JNS Stadium in Hanamkonda, Warangal from October 15 to 17. Athletes from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Telangana participated in the event.

Ramu, a 14-year-old athlete from Telangana, won the gold medal in the 600-meter race. Tiklu Narayana Naik, a 16-year-old athlete from Telangana, won the silver medal in the 2000-meter race. Yaswanth Reddy, a 16-year-old athlete from Telangana, won the silver medal in the boys’ medley relay race. Vaishnavi, a 14-year-old athlete from Telangana, won two bronze medals, one in the 400-meter mixed relay race and the other in the 4*100-meter relay race.

All four athletes are coached by Gadapa Rajesh, who works at the Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad.